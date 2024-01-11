10 Things to know on Perplexity AI, a new competitor of Google
Perplexity AI offers users immediate answers to questions, relevant sources and citations, and contextual responses. It benefits academic research, fact-checking for journalists, content marketing, and market research for businesses.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and search technology, Perplexity AI is emerging as a strong new player, boasting a fusion of conversational AI and web search capabilities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message