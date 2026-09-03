73% of young Americans fear AI will mean fewer jobs over next 20 years: Pew

Young Americans are becoming increasingly worried that artificial intelligence could shrink future job opportunities, with nearly three-fourths now expecting the technology to reduce employment over the next two decades, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The survey published on August 18 and carried out between June 22-28 this year found that 73% of US adults aged 18-29 believe AI will lead to fewer jobs over the next 20 years, up from 61% in 2024.

It indicated that 71% of US adults expect artificial intelligence to result in fewer jobs over the next two decades, compared with 64% who held the view in 2024. Only 5% expected AI to increase employment, while 10% said it would have little impact, and a slightly higher proportion remained uncertain, the survey revealed.

For the first time since Pew Research Center began tracking views on artificial intelligence in 2021, most Americans under 30 now say they are more worried than excited about the technology.

“Adults under 30 are most likely to think AI will be bad for society – and for them. They largely think it will make connection and creativity harder to come by. And though most say they use chatbots, they’re just as likely to say these tools hurt their own creativity as help it,” the survey stated.

Among Americans aged 30 to 49, 74% believe AI will lead to fewer jobs, while 72% of those aged 50 to 64 share the same view. According to the survey, 63% of Americans aged 65 and above also expect AI to reduce employment opportunities, although they are less likely to hold this view compared with younger age groups.

Younger Americans’ complex relationship with AI The June data shows a notable shift among younger adults, who had previously been the age group most optimistic about AI but are now among its more skeptical users.

The findings highlight the complicated relationship younger Americans have with AI. While they are among the most comfortable and frequent users of the technology, many are entering the workforce at a time when AI could reduce the number of entry-level positions that traditionally help young workers begin their careers.

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Concerns about AI extend beyond younger people, with more than half of Americans expressing apprehension about the technology, according to Pew. At the same time, people with greater experience and established careers are becoming increasingly positive about AI, supporting the view that experienced workers may benefit more from the technology.

6 in 10 US adults identify as ‘working class’, including many college graduates: Pew survey Meanwhile, around 60% of US adults describe themselves as part of the “working class”, including a significant number of people with college degrees and higher incomes, according to a new Pew Research Center report.

The survey, which covered about 8,500 adults, found that people without a four-year college degree and those with middle incomes were the most likely to identify as working class. However, roughly half of college graduates and upper-income Americans also viewed themselves this way.

Pew noted that there is no universally accepted definition of the working class. The term is generally associated with people who do not hold college degrees, earn below a certain income level or work in blue-collar and service-sector occupations.