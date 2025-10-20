A growing nimby movement could upend the data center boom

The same dynamic is playing out in several parts of the country. In Virginia, home to more data centers than anywhere else on earth, at least 42 groups have sprung up to oppose more data centers in their towns, according to Data Center Watch, a research firm backed by AI security company 10a Labs. Using media reports and government filings, Data Center Watch found that $64 billion worth of data center projects in 28 states had been delayed or blocked between May 2024 and March 2025 due to community opposition. Since then, several more projects have hit speed bumps.