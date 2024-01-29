A new way to predict ship-killing rogue waves
Summary
- And a way to figure out how, exactly, AI works its magic
Artificial-intelligence (AI) models are modern oracles. The neural networks that power them are flexible mathematical tools, capable of finding any pattern, fitting any shape and drawing any line. They are used to forecast the weather, anticipate road maintenance and diagnose diseases. The problem is, since they train themselves to accomplish those tasks, no one really knows exactly how they do it.