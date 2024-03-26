A way for energy investors to ride the AI boom

The first order impact is that any generator signing new power purchase agreements with data centers is likely to see a premium on the contracted prices. Those with clean, always-available nuclear power generation have a leg up here. Not only do nuclear power plants already have access to cooling water, but they also tend to be on large sites that make it feasible for companies to co-locate data centers (saving them the cost of connecting to the grid), according to a recent report from Morgan Stanley. In addition to Constellation and Vistra, PSEG has nuclear capacity suitable for data centers. As those contracts pull out existing capacity from the grid, any company that owns power generation should benefit from higher electricity prices.