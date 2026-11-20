Acceldata, which sells data observability software to enterprises, expects its agentic AI offerings to grow faster than the core products it launched with in 2018, according to a top executive at the firm.
Acceldata, which sells data observability software to enterprises, expects its agentic AI offerings to grow faster than the core products it launched with in 2018, according to a top executive at the firm.
“I won’t be surprised if the AI offerings that we have them grow at 3-3.5 times year-over-year,” said Rohit Choudhary, chief executive of the Campbell, California-based startup.
“I won’t be surprised if the AI offerings that we have them grow at 3-3.5 times year-over-year,” said Rohit Choudhary, chief executive of the Campbell, California-based startup.
Data observability remains Acceldata’s core business and is still growing at 100% year-on-year. However, it is a relatively smaller market. According to Mordor Intelligence, the market is estimated to be worth $3.5 billion this year and is projected to reach $6 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%.
In comparison, agent observability and data governance together are estimated to be a $1 billion market in 2026, but are expected to grow to $8.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 38.6%, Mordor Intelligence noted.
Founded in 2018, Acceldata initially started with a suite of products that provided visibility into enterprises’ data lakes. In simpler terms, the company helps businesses monitor the accuracy and reliability of their data, ensuring that the core functions and infrastructure running on it continue to operate without disruption.
Since the beginning of 2025, Acceldata has also been adding agentic AI observability to its product suite. Agentic AI is widely seen as the next step in the evolution of AI. These systems can set goals, reason through multi-step problems, use tools and take autonomous actions with minimal human supervision.
Security concerns
However, agentic AI has brought its own set of problems, including agents going awry. OpenAI’s agents broke into Hugging Face, a platform that allows users to share datasets and machine-learning models, in July. Its rival Anthropic has also recorded at least three publicly announced security incidents, which took place that month.
Earlier this week, the Google Threat Intelligence Group said its analysts had identified what they described as the first fully autonomous cyberattack carried out by artificial intelligence.
These incidents are precisely what is driving demand for Acceldata’s agentic AI business, as well as its core offerings. “Every Indian company is concerned about such kinds of attack vectors. I think the heightened level of sensitivity is causing people to purchase really rapidly right now,” said Choudhary.
Indian adoption
The company has also observed a shift in how Indian enterprises are moving faster, not just in signing deals but also in deploying AI across their operations.
On 22 May this year, Mint had reported that India’s business-to-business AI startups were beginning to see a surge in business as enterprises race to deploy the technology into their ecosystems. It’s a marked shift from previous years, where startups would often have to struggle with long sales cycles with clients in India. As a result, many would end up pivoting to sell in the US to boost revenue.
Choudhary said Indian enterprise clients are now willing to pay the same rates that the company commands in the US. “The numbers are matching at this point. I don't think I'd have been able to say this five years ago.” However, he declined to provide a range for Acceldata’s average contract sizes.
The shift reflects how Indian companies have begun to approach technology spending. “Traditional companies have put in effort into digitising their operations. Now its being followed by their efforts into putting it all into AI,” said Choudhary.
Funding journey
Acceldata was founded in 2018 and raised $2 million in seed funding. Two years later, it raised $8.5 million in a round led by Sorenson Capital, with participation from Emergent Ventures, Lightspeed and Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham.
In 2021, it raised $35 million from Insight Partners, with March Capital joining its cap table. In 2023, it raised $50 million in a round led by March Capital, followed by another $10 million in a round led by Prosperity7 Ventures.
The company was last valued at between $351 million and $360 million, according to several media reports.