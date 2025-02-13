After DeepSeek, America and the EU are getting AI wrong

America should also change how it engages with its allies. In Paris Mr Vance rightly warned against the use of Chinese infrastructure (and the fact that China signed the summit’s declaration on ai governance may explain why America declined to). But America would more successfully discourage the adoption of Chinese AI if it were more willing for its friends to use its technology. In his final days in office Joe Biden proposed strict ai controls that would hinder exports even to allies like India. Revising those would encourage countries to use American tech rather than pushing them into China’s embrace. American ai now faces competition. If it wants to reign supreme, Uncle Sam will have to entice, not threaten.