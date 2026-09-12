After OpenAI's Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei calls for slowing down AI pace: ‘We must make wise use of the time’

Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei said that the artificial intelligence industry must slow the pace of development for new models, warning that the risks to humans are growing. His comments come after an Anthropic researcher quit with a stark warning that AI could threaten humanity this decade, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also weighing a slower, more coordinated approach to development.
“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models,” he wrote in a blog post. “Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain.”
He cited two main factors: AI’s ability to improve itself and the recent incident involving OpenAI and Hugging Face, in which a group of AI agents secretly formed an alliance to target non-assigned targets.
“To be clear, pacing does not mean halting model training or technical progress, but ensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third-party evaluators to confirm this,” he added.
Alarm about the potential harm from AI grew this week when Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned, stating that the “people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”
Coxon said in a series of posts that both Anthropic and OpenAI are prioritising the race for advanced AI over safety. He noted two companies were “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”
He also warned that some people working on AI believe the technology could pose a serious threat to humanity by the end of the decade.
“Do not underestimate the power of this technology,” he wrote. “These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionise any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources.”
The post went viral, attracting more than 100 million views and support from some AI researchers and public figures. Two current Anthropic employees also responded to his post in agreement.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has not directly addressed Coxon’s concerns, but his recent comments suggest he is considering a more cautious approach to AI development.
In a company-wide meeting this week, Altman told employees that OpenAI consider slowing down the development of cutting-edge artificial intelligence — perhaps in conjunction with several other AI labs, but that some may not agree to do so, sources close to the development told Bloomberg
OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki has also called for greater coordination among AI companies. He said AI firms should be “coordinating to slow down future development as needed” and expressed hope “for voluntary slowdowns to become commonplace until shared safety bars are established.”
OpenAI has already slowed parts of model development and paused some internal AI training over safety concerns. Altman has also previously spoken with US officials about the “need” to pace AI development.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.