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After Temple device, Deepinder Goyal creates another buzz with Dark.ai teaser; says coming soon - What's this all about?

Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday teased Dark.ai, an upcoming AI initiative from Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit.

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2026, 01:22 PM IST
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Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday teased Dark.ai, an upcoming AI initiative from Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit.
Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday teased Dark.ai, an upcoming AI initiative from Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit.
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“Dark.ai – from the house of Eternal. Coming soon.”, Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday teased Dark.ai, an upcoming AI initiative from Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit.

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