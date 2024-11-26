AI ads can look weird. Brands like Coca-Cola are making them anyway.
Katie Deighton , Megan Graham , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Nov 2024, 09:39 AM IST
SummarySome people poke fun at AI commercials, but experts say consumers don’t care how they are made—and advertisers want to show they are capable of using the cost-saving technology.
Three animated holiday ads from Coca-Cola had the advertising community up in arms last week. Their offense? They were generated by artificial intelligence—and look like it.
