AI ads can look weird. Brands like Coca-Cola are making them anyway.

Coke said it is using AI not as a blunt cost-cutting instrument but as a tool to personalize ads without having to animate multiple features, among other uses. One of the new ads features a truck on a highway where a sign welcomes visitors. With the use of AI, Coke is targeting consumers in 12 U.S. cities with versions of the ad that show the name of their city, according to Pratik Thakar, a vice president and global head of generative AI at the company.