AI agents and the software meltdown
The combination of great powers combined with hacked-together agent software and LLMs that can still get things very wrong is a security nightmare.
The best tech trade in 2026 has been to buy semiconductor stocks and sell software makers. The iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund is already up 19%, building on a 40% gain in 2025. Software companies have gotten clobbered this year, as seen in the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, down 22% this year after falling 8% in the fourth quarter.