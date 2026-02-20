AI agents and the software meltdown

A major milestone was the debut of Claude Code from Anthropic about a year ago. This took AI coding capabilities to a new level with agents—software that can use LLMs to accomplish a complex series of tasks from a simple prompt, automating major chunks of the development process. OpenAI, Google, and others followed, and now some developers see themselves as conductors of an orchestra of coding agents that are simultaneously working on different parts of an application at the same time. Despite reported negative side effects like increased cognitive load and exhaustion, few developers deny that coding agents work much faster than humans can.