AI Alone Can’t Save the Chip Industry From a Downturn

Global chip sales for 2023 through the month of May were down 21% from the same period last year, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association. And a turnaround doesn’t seem to be on the near-term horizon. TSMC said it now expects its full-year 2023 revenue to decline around 10% from last year on a U.S. dollar basis, compared with the low- to mid-single-digit decline the company projected just three months ago.

