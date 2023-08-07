AI and Machine Learning set to drive India's $8 billion digital advertising industry, say experts2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
AI and operational machine learning are expected to transform the communication sectors, including advertising and PR. These technologies have the potential to significantly impact the Indian digital advertising industry, which is currently valued at USD 8 billion.
Industry experts predict that artificial intelligence and operational machine learning will have a transformative effect on communication sectors such as advertising, public relations, and content creation, reported PTI.
