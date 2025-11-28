AI and the Promise of Tech4Good

Human civilisation has always advanced through tools that allowed people to see further, act faster and understand the world with greater clarity. Every era has been shaped by a technology that expanded the limits of human ability. Ancient thinkers in India recognised that tools alone do not define progress. What matters is the intent behind their use. Their writings emphasised the need for harmony, balance and responsibility. They offered guidance on how knowledge should serve the well-being of society. These principles remain relevant today because the world is witnessing another major transformation. Artificial intelligence is becoming a foundational tool across many spheres of life. Its scale, speed and reach make it unlike any earlier invention, but the moral expectations that surround it remain familiar. The idea that technology should elevate human life continues to guide responsible innovation.

Artificial intelligence has the capacity to analyse complex information, automate repetitive work and enable new forms of decision making. It can process patterns that were previously impossible to manage at human scale. These abilities bring great promise. They can also create uncertainty because people want to understand how such capability will shape their futures. In this environment, the concept of Tech4Good offers a steady framework. It encourages the use of AI to improve lives, reduce inequality and support wider access to opportunity. It places human welfare at the centre of technological ambition. This approach mirrors the wisdom of earlier civilisations, which saw technology to strengthen society rather than divide it.

Three Key Concepts Tech4Good rests on three essential ideas. The first is that technology should expand human capability. The second is that it should reduce barriers to essential services. The third is that it should serve communities that have been overlooked by previous waves of development. These principles guide efforts across governments, research institutions and industry. They help shape policies that prioritise fairness, transparency and accountability. They create an environment where technology strengthens social foundations. When AI is shaped in this manner, it becomes more than a technical achievement. It becomes a tool for collective progress.

The impact of Tech4Good is visible in many practical examples. Students in remote areas receive personalised learning support through digital platforms. Farmers access information that improves crop planning and reduces uncertainty. Small businesses use AI based tools to obtain credit and manage operations. Healthcare workers rely on digital systems that extend their reach and improve diagnosis. These improvements illustrate the role of AI in strengthening resilience and expanding access. They also show that responsible innovation often begins with simple interventions that address long standing gaps. Over time these efforts build capacity and create a more inclusive society.

Asia is playing an increasingly important role in this landscape. The region’s population, digital adoption and economic dynamism make it a significant engine for global technology development. Mobile connectivity is strong. Digital services are widespread. The consumer base is young and eager to adopt new solutions. These factors create fertile ground for AI applications that respond to the diverse needs of communities. Research by McKinsey suggests that AI could contribute up to 2 trillion dollars to Asia’s economy by 2030. This potential is driven by improvements in productivity, automation of routine functions and the growth of digital platforms across sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, retail and healthcare.

Investments in Digital Infrastructure Many Asian countries are investing heavily in digital infrastructure. They are strengthening regulations for data protection and promoting responsible innovation. They are also encouraging collaboration between public institutions and private companies. This combination of infrastructure, policy and entrepreneurship is shaping an environment where AI can deliver meaningful social and economic value. The region’s diversity in culture and language also pushes technology developers to create systems that work across complex contexts. This encourages the creation of models that are more adaptable, resilient and inclusive.

India is central to this transformation. It is one of the world’s largest digital societies, supported by a strong foundation of digital public infrastructure. Platforms that manage identity, payments and public services have connected millions of citizens to essential networks. These systems provide a base for innovation and reduce the cost of delivering services at scale. They also support the development of AI applications that reach large populations across different regions.

Several Indian states are experimenting with AI tools in areas such as traffic management, early warning systems and citizen service delivery. Educational programs are exploring how AI can create personalised learning pathways. Healthcare pilots are using AI to support diagnosis and treatment planning. Agricultural initiatives rely on data to guide planting decisions, monitor crop health and improve yields. These interventions demonstrate how AI can reduce inequalities and strengthen public systems.

The Demographic Dividend India’s demographic profile provides another advantage. It has a young and skilled workforce, many of whom are trained in technology. This talent pool is essential for AI development, adaptation and governance. The country’s linguistic and cultural diversity also creates an opportunity to build AI models that understand varied human contexts. These models can benefit not only India but many other countries with similar characteristics.

The economic potential is significant. According to the NITI Aayog report, AI could contribute between USD 500 billion and USD 600 billion to India’s economy by 2035. This long-term estimate reflects the potential that can be unlocked through sustained investment in research, innovation and responsible governance. It also recognises that AI can support growth in manufacturing, services, agriculture and digital commerce. To achieve this potential, India will need to continue strengthening its institutions, broadening its talent base and supporting research that aligns with public good.

One of the strongest demonstrations of Tech4Good in India is the rise of AI solutions for rural and semi urban communities. Digital learning platforms adapt to each student’s pace. Farmers receive localised weather updates and soil assessments. Telemedicine systems connect doctors to remote regions. Women entrepreneurs use AI driven tools for business planning and digital transactions. These examples show how AI can support people whose needs have often been underserved by traditional systems. They also show how technology can work with local knowledge to create meaningful solutions.

In Asia, Singapore offers a valuable example in AI development. It has developed a clear national strategy for AI that emphasises trust, safety and accountability. The country encourages innovation within a well-defined governance framework. It invests in public research institutions and promotes collaboration between government, industry and academia. These elements create an environment where AI is developed thoughtfully and deployed responsibly.

Investing in Singapore Singapore’s regulatory clarity gives innovators confidence. Its focus on standards helps ensure that technology is safe and reliable. Its education system invests in the development of talent capable of working in advanced fields of AI. The country also supports a vibrant startup ecosystem that focuses on real world challenges. Founders in Singapore work on solutions for health, sustainability, finance and public service delivery. They benefit from access to mentors, testing environments and global networks. This structured approach shows that responsible AI and innovation can grow together.

Across Asia, the startup ecosystem is becoming more mature. Many founders aim to solve real problems in meaningful ways. They design tools that work across multiple languages. They support informal workers and small enterprises. They build systems that offer financial access, educational support and efficient service delivery. Their work illustrates a growing understanding that the future of technology depends on trust, usability and social purpose. These values are at the core of Tech4Good and are shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.

As AI becomes more integrated into society, collaboration among different stakeholders becomes essential. Governments need to create policies that encourage innovation while ensuring fair use. Educational institutions must prepare students for a future where AI is a core part of work and life. Industry must follow responsible practices and build systems that are transparent and safe. Civil society must help ensure that technology aligns with human needs. When these groups move together, AI becomes a tool that strengthens communities rather than divides them.

Purpose over Profits The societal impact of AI goes beyond economic value. It touches the deeper themes of dignity, fairness and human potential. When technology supports a teacher, a doctor, a farmer or a small business owner, it becomes part of the fabric that holds a society together. It allows people to participate more fully in economic and social life. It helps create a world where access is not limited by geography or circumstance.

Public understanding plays a vital role in this journey. People need reliable information that helps them navigate the fast-changing landscape of AI. They need guidance that is clear, balanced and accessible. Responsible journalism is essential for this purpose. It informs readers about real advancements and provides context for both opportunities and limitations.

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool. When guided by clear principles and a commitment to public good, it can support an inclusive and resilient future. Asia can lead this transformation by combining thoughtful policy, strong institutions and a vibrant culture of innovation. The region’s diversity, talent and ambition can shape an AI future that is deeply human in its purpose and wide in its impact.

Mint’s continued focus on AI for good is a valuable contribution to this effort. Its coverage highlights practical uses of technology that support education, healthcare, livelihoods and sustainability. It draws attention to work that improves everyday life in India and across Asia. Through platforms such as the Tech4Good Awards 2025, Mint provides space for informed discussion and recognition of meaningful innovation. This supports a healthier public dialogue and encourages organisations to pursue technology that creates positive social impact.

In the end, Technology serves its highest purpose when it helps people rise.