I used to dream alarmingly often of being stuck in some enormous complex of buildings with everyone I know having evaporated. I’m left among a handful of strangers, the day is drawing to a close and it’s turning dark. I don’t know how to get home, from which I’m far away. Somehow, I never think to use my phone and call someone. In fact, smartphones are strangely missing from any of my dreams. I’m amazed to find I’m not the only one to find that this is so.
AI now enters the dreamworld
SummaryAs we sleep, today’s technology is featuring in our dreams, showing what AI means to us.
I used to dream alarmingly often of being stuck in some enormous complex of buildings with everyone I know having evaporated. I’m left among a handful of strangers, the day is drawing to a close and it’s turning dark. I don’t know how to get home, from which I’m far away. Somehow, I never think to use my phone and call someone. In fact, smartphones are strangely missing from any of my dreams. I’m amazed to find I’m not the only one to find that this is so.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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