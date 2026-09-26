AI now enters the dreamworld

I used to dream alarmingly often of being stuck in some enormous complex of buildings with everyone I know having evaporated. I’m left among a handful of strangers, the day is drawing to a close and it’s turning dark. I don’t know how to get home, from which I’m far away. Somehow, I never think to use my phone and call someone. In fact, smartphones are strangely missing from any of my dreams. I’m amazed to find I’m not the only one to find that this is so.
I used to dream alarmingly often of being stuck in some enormous complex of buildings with everyone I know having evaporated. I’m left among a handful of strangers, the day is drawing to a close and it’s turning dark. I don’t know how to get home, from which I’m far away. Somehow, I never think to use my phone and call someone. In fact, smartphones are strangely missing from any of my dreams. I’m amazed to find I’m not the only one to find that this is so.
A dream researcher, Dr Kelly Bulkeley, studied some 16,000 dream narratives and found that smartphones and computers feature in only up to 3.5% of the cases. That’s odd, considering some of us spend the whole day interacting with tech in some way or the other. Interestingly, the same is not true of AI, which has entered our dreams quite rapidly. What does that say about the place AI occupies in our heads?
Waking fears
Our days are now filled with headlines and warnings about AI going rogue, going wrong and escaping human control. Compared with what we are faced with today, yesterday’s AI fears seem trivial. In the earlier days of AI, we worried about it taking out jobs, and quite justifiably. Today, we worry about whether it’s going to take our lives.
Putting AI in charge of the basic systems that allow us to live the lives we do today raises scenarios of what would happen if AI caused a shutdown or failure. A dam’s gates open up, flooding cities; power goes down, bringing everything to a screeching halt; emergency systems refuse to obey humans. You’ve seen the nightmares outlined.
We used to worry over bits of data being hallucinated and AI flattering us to the point where we don’t know whether we’re on the right track or not. Those are still very much worries. But look at what almost happened when a chatbot misidentified a Chinese vessel’s cargo to a US Special Operations Command analyst, causing US military aircraft to get airborne. Many commentators believed that could have started a war. As if we needed another of those.
So it isn’t surprising that the fears that make up our days would now seep into our dreams, especially when they centre around the rapidly changing shape of AI.
Not-so-sweet dreams
An American survey of 1,000 snorers found that one in five dreamt of AI. Some themes were AI taking over the world and AI stealing their job. But the study was from a mattress company, so we won’t lose sleep over it. Researchers at the University of Rome, however, started creating an atlas of AI dreams.
We know that waking fixations creep into dreams. During covid, researchers found that the anxieties of the pandemic didn’t necessarily turn up literally. Instead, they morphed into the peculiar language of dreams: snake bites, falling teeth, deformities and bodies crumbling into sand. One wonders what today’s abstract fears of AI turn into in the dream space.
Technology has found its way into our sleeping minds before. In a well-known experiment, people who spent hours playing Tetris reported seeing the game’s falling geometric shapes as they drifted off to sleep. Stranger still, even amnesiac participants who couldn’t consciously remember playing the game reported seeing the images.
Some answers are beginning to emerge. In that American survey, the most common theme among those who dreamt of AI was the big nightmare: AI taking over the world. But almost as many dreamt of something much less dramatic: simply talking to an AI as though it were another human being. That may actually be the more intriguing finding.
Maybe what matters isn’t only that AI has made its way into our dreams, but the role we give it once it gets there. Is it a threat, a machine, a helper, or something our sleeping minds have begun to treat rather like another person? The Atlas of AI Dreams may eventually show how that changes as our relationship with AI changes.
Meanwhile, the smartphone I spend much of my waking day with still doesn’t make an appearance in my dreams. Somehow, AI has beaten it there.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.