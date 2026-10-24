An image seems to have caught the attention of AI reporters these days. It shows a woman, looking none too happy, washing dishes with clinical efficiency while a big robot stands next to her, learning to do the job as well. She has to repeat this and a few other tasks 200 times so the robot gets them right. It’s not a badly paid job, but soon she probably won’t have it because the idea is, of course, to replace human workers with robots. She’s apparently 40 and exhausted, so she may not mind going home to put her feet up. But the AI hasn’t said what she could be doing instead.
The hard work of replacing hard work
SummaryWe seem to be putting in an unprecedented amount of effort to eliminate work.
An image seems to have caught the attention of AI reporters these days. It shows a woman, looking none too happy, washing dishes with clinical efficiency while a big robot stands next to her, learning to do the job as well. She has to repeat this and a few other tasks 200 times so the robot gets them right. It’s not a badly paid job, but soon she probably won’t have it because the idea is, of course, to replace human workers with robots. She’s apparently 40 and exhausted, so she may not mind going home to put her feet up. But the AI hasn’t said what she could be doing instead.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
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