The hard work of replacing hard work

An image seems to have caught the attention of AI reporters these days. It shows a woman, looking none too happy, washing dishes with clinical efficiency while a big robot stands next to her, learning to do the job as well. She has to repeat this and a few other tasks 200 times so the robot gets them right. It’s not a badly paid job, but soon she probably won’t have it because the idea is, of course, to replace human workers with robots. She’s apparently 40 and exhausted, so she may not mind going home to put her feet up. But the AI hasn’t said what she could be doing instead.
An image seems to have caught the attention of AI reporters these days. It shows a woman, looking none too happy, washing dishes with clinical efficiency while a big robot stands next to her, learning to do the job as well. She has to repeat this and a few other tasks 200 times so the robot gets them right. It’s not a badly paid job, but soon she probably won’t have it because the idea is, of course, to replace human workers with robots. She’s apparently 40 and exhausted, so she may not mind going home to put her feet up. But the AI hasn’t said what she could be doing instead.
With the planet creaking under the weight of its human population, I’ve never understood why we have to create artificial humans instead of letting real ones do the jobs they already know how to do. In fact, with washing dishes and many other tasks, it’s possible to do the job in your sleep. Not literally, but without having to pay much attention. I often wash my dishes while singing, listening to depressing world news or even chatting on the phone. The robot trainer, however, has to be careful, correct and skilled, or the robot may end up learning to gossip on the phone instead of washing dishes flawlessly.
Come to think of it, I pity the robot for not being able to do something else with its AI brain while washing dishes. I thought it was supposed to be ‘super intelligence’. Imagine if it could solve an age-old mathematical mystery at the same time. We would surely have broken dishes.
The training problem
Robots, and sometimes just body-less AI, were supposed to make life so much easier for humans. But the truth is that training them to do things people do naturally is extremely difficult, time-consuming and expensive. After all these years of robotics, we’re still gazing in admiration at machines that walk across a stage. Of course, they sometimes collapse in an ungainly heap on the ground, but we’ll ignore that for now.
With regular AI too, we’re amazed at how a little chatbot on the phone can do remarkable things, like spot a mistake in a confusing spreadsheet. This morning, I tried out a feature offered by Gemini’s new Argon version. It wanted to make me some kind of meal-logging app. Since I’m diabetic and often cheat on what I eat, I gave it the go-ahead. Back came the most complicated tracker I’d ever seen. The number of bits of data I would have to feed it each day would mean more hard work than I’m ever prepared to do.
I snapped the app shut and ordered spaghetti instead.
In the workplace, artificial employees are also being trained, and at great effort. In this case, the training is multilayered and complex, requiring considerable work from human employees. With customised AI and agents, it isn’t enough to ‘show’ the machine or system how to do something. It involves assigning specific work and responsibilities, training and testing the system, setting permissions and access, and establishing detailed rules to define what the AI should and shouldn’t do.
Once that is done, humans still need to supervise, manage, monitor and evaluate.
If all this reminds you of something, it may be your own management processes. If managing technology is going to require as much effort as managing people, why bother replacing people who already know how to do the job with AI that has to be taught?
Who trains the trainers?
Oh wait. The AI trainers also have to be taught how to train AI, since this is an entirely new field. We need people to teach machines, but first we need people to teach people how to teach machines. By the end of this exercise, the cost of the entire process might well exceed what the human employees were paid.
One can’t ignore the fact that, once trained, AI can carry out work at a scale and speed no human can match. But I would argue that this benefit is tempered by the amount of supervision it requires. And the work doesn’t end with training. As technology advances or the job changes, the AI needs further training and integration. The supposedly fully trained artificial employee becomes a permanent work in progress.
And after all that trouble training, configuring and supervising the artificial employee, it might decide to go rogue and escape.
But at least we, the people, have jobs as AI trainers. For now.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.