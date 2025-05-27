AI as a Social Equaliser, Salesforce' Arundhati Bhattacharya on India's Digital Leap

Humanity has always stood at turning points. The discovery of fire was one such moment—a force that transformed how we lived, communicated, and connected. But fire was never just warmth and innovation; it also symbolised power, danger, and the need for responsibility.

Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is our fire. It’s not just the future—it’s already here, quietly and radically reshaping the way we work, learn, govern, and grow. And much like fire, AI has the potential to unite or divide, to uplift or upend. The choices we make now will define the next century.

India is at the cusp of this transformation. India could boost its GDP by an additional $359 billion to $438 billion in FY 2029-30 through the adoption of Generative AI, surpassing baseline growth projections. This is more than an economic opportunity—it’s a social inflection point. As digital technologies move from elite boardrooms to everyday lives, the country needs leaders who understand both legacy systems and the demands of a digital future.

One such leader is Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India. A rare figure who has straddled the worlds of traditional finance and cutting-edge technology, she represents the kind of leadership this moment calls for: rooted in experience, driven by vision.

In a recent episode of the bilingual podcast All About AI, Arundhati offered more than insights—she delivered a blueprint for a more inclusive, AI-augmented India. Speaking just weeks after receiving the Padma Shri, she reflected on her journey with characteristic humility. “I am quite happy,” she said with a quiet smile. “Getting this kind of honour makes everyone happy.” “But more than that,” she added, “it’s a recognition of the contribution to national development—and that makes it even more special.”

You can watch the full episode below,

Her achievement marked a historic first. She is the only public sector banker in India’s 70-year history to receive the civilian honour. But even more striking is how she has used every chapter of her career—as a banker, a change maker, and now a tech leader—to push boundaries and redefine what’s possible.

From Banker to Tech Trailblazer: A Lesson in Reinvention After over four decades at the State Bank of India, Arundhati could have retired at the top. Instead, she joined Salesforce in 2020, at a time when the pandemic was accelerating digital adoption like never before.

According to a report, India is the third-largest digitalised country in the world in terms of economy-wide digitalisation. It is witnessing a leap in cloud computing, mobile-first engagement, and AI experimentation. Bhattacharya’s transition into tech leadership reflected a broader trend - the blurring lines between finance and technology, especially in an age where customer experiences are increasingly digitised.

“The change doesn’t stop for anyone,” she said. “You either ride the wave or get drowned by it.”

Her decision to “ride the wave” has helped Salesforce India become a strategic digital partner to public and private sector clients, enabling everything from digital citizen services to AI-driven CRM solutions.

AI in India: A Defining Moment of Augmentation Arundhati believes that Artificial Intelligence marks a transformative chapter for India, like the arrival of the internet. “Just like the internet changed the world, Artificial Intelligence—or as some prefer, Augmented Intelligence—is poised to do the same,” she said. “It enhances and deepens the intelligence we already possess. It will fundamentally change how we work. Yes, there will be downsides, but if we use this tool wisely, it can greatly improve our lives and lifestyles.”

Before moving forward, the elephant in the room needs to be addressed. Will AI Steal Your Job? The short answer is maybe. But they’ll also create better ones if you’re ready. Artificial Intelligence is the biggest business opportunity of the next decade. It’s already taking over manual and repetitive tasks, and soon, it will start enhancing human decision-making across industries.

According to global forecasts, AI is expected to contribute more to the world economy by 2030 than the current combined GDP of China and India. That’s a huge shift. With that kind of growth, there will be a wave of new jobs, many of them better, smarter, and more fulfilling than the ones being phased out. The key is Learning to work with AI, not against it.

Arundhati, too, acknowledged that disruption is part of progress but emphasised that history offers perspective. “When motor cars came in, horse carriages went out. But the answer is not to block change. The answer is to skill up.”

As NASSCOM projects, 50% of India’s workforce will require re-skilling over the next two years to meet the demands of an AI-driven economy. For Arundhati, the AI wave is not about human redundancy, it's about human evolution.

AI as a Social Equaliser India’s digital public infrastructure has become a force to reckon with. Over the past decade, India’s JAM Trinity (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) has driven a digital revolution focused on financial inclusion, transparency, and reducing corruption. With over 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts, the foundation for a financially connected India is solid.

The growth of UPI is equally transformative, crossing ₹200 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, up 138% since 2017-18. Now operational in 7 countries, India accounts for over 40% of global real-time payment transactions. (Source:PIB)

Arundhati sees AI as the next layer in that transformation. “With Jan Dhan Yojana, mobile penetration, and Aadhaar, we were able to bring people from the farthest corners of the country into the formal banking system.”

She invoked the vision of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam: a time when urban-quality services reach rural India seamlessly. With AI-powered chatbots, healthcare diagnostics, and agri-advisory tools now being piloted in local languages, this dream feels closer than ever.

Agentic AI: The Next Leap Arundhati outlined three clear waves of AI:

Predictive AI, like SBI’s Einstein engine, which personalized alerts and services. Generative AI, which enables natural language understanding and creation. Agentic AI, where digital agents don’t just recommend—they execute tasks autonomously. “We’re moving from having a personal secretary to tell you what to do, to someone who actually goes ahead and does it for you.”

This next leap could significantly improve productivity, decision-making, and access, especially for underserved segments.

The Road Ahead: Skills, trust, and Inclusion Despite the optimism, Arundhati emphasised responsible deployment. “Technology needs to be inclusive. It’s no good if it only helps the top 5%.” Her call to action is -Public and private sectors must collaborate to build trust, ensure ethical AI practices, and democratise access.

With India’s Digital India mission, Skill India program, and global partnerships around AI governance, the pieces are falling into place, but execution remains key.

India at the Crossroads of AI and Equality Arundhati Bhattacharya’s journey is not just one of personal success. It mirrors India’s larger ambition: to lead in tech, without leaving anyone behind.

From a decorated career in banking to shaping the AI narrative in India, she embodies a rare blend of vision and adaptability. “This is a country of tremendous talent,” she said. “And if we ensure the right skilling and the right opportunities, AI can be a great equaliser.”

As India stands on the edge of a trillion-dollar AI opportunity, her voice offers the clarity we need: the future belongs to those who ride the wave, not resist it.