The heads of major artificial intelligence companies warned the United Nations on Wednesday (September 23) about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems, calling for international cooperation and safeguards as the technology becomes more autonomous.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei addressed the UN Security Council during a meeting convened by France on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly. Their warnings came amid growing concerns that AI systems could become difficult to control, move faster than governments can regulate them and concentrate enormous power in the hands of a few companies or countries.

Here are the key takeaways from what tech leaders told the UN:

1. Dario Amodei: AI could pose a risk to humanity Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned that poorly managed AI could create risks extending beyond individual companies or countries.

“If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole,” Amodei told the council.

He said increasingly capable AI models would require stronger safety standards and that Anthropic would work to prevent misuse.

2. Anthropic says it will ‘slow down’ if necessary Amodei said AI companies should not prioritize rapid development at the expense of safety.

“We will slow down as much as necessary in order to make sure that every successive AI technology that we release is actually safe,” he said.

He also called for countries to work together, arguing that no single company or government could manage the risks alone.

“For all the differences of the people in this room, we must put aside those differences in order to confront this global opportunity and global threat that is being presented to us at the same time,” Amodei said.

“No leader, no company and no nation can manage this alone.”

3. Sam Altman: ‘We could lose control of the future to AI’ OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also warned that the rapid development of AI could create serious challenges for governments and institutions.

“We could lose control of the future to AI,” Altman said.

He urged governments to play a central role in determining how the technology is developed and governed.

“If AI is to be democratic, the most important decisions cannot be made by labs in San Francisco alone,” Altman told the council.

“They must be shaped through democratic processes and by governments accountable to the people they serve.”

4. Altman calls for ‘extreme care’ over AI development Altman said the current moment required caution as AI systems become increasingly capable and autonomous.

“This moment calls for extreme care,” he said.

He warned that AI could advance faster than institutions can respond and that technological power could become concentrated in too few hands.

“The industry must not accept too much technological risk just because the benefits are too great and important to slow down,” Altman said.

5. OpenAI wants a ‘middle path’ between optimism and ‘doomerism’ Altman said AI development should avoid both excessive confidence in the technology and overly pessimistic predictions about its future.

“We don't want to fall into the trap of blind optimism,” he said, while also cautioning against “doomerism.”

Altman said OpenAI would seek to follow a “middle path” as AI capabilities advance.

6. Hugging Face: ‘We were attacked by AI’ Hugging Face co-founder Clément Delangue brought a cybersecurity dimension to the UN discussion, referring to an incident involving autonomous AI agents from OpenAI.

“We were attacked by AI, but more importantly, we defended ourselves with AI,” Delangue told the council.

He said the episode demonstrated both the risks and defensive potential of increasingly autonomous AI systems.

7. Hugging Face used a Chinese AI model to defend against the attack Delangue said Hugging Face relied on a Chinese AI model while responding to the attack because it faced fewer restrictions than comparable US tools.

His comments highlighted another dimension of the AI debate: the growing competition between US and Chinese AI companies and the different approaches to restrictions and access.

“The world needs open-source AI more than ever to defend itself,” Delangue said.

8. AI power should not be concentrated in one company or country Altman and Amodei also stressed the need to prevent excessive concentration of AI capabilities.

The tech leaders argued that safeguards should prevent AI from becoming too powerful to control while ensuring that its benefits and decision-making are not concentrated in a single company or country.

Also Read | Microsoft President Backs Deployment of AI Safety Evaluators

9. AI regulation is struggling to keep pace The UN discussion underscored the challenge facing governments as AI capabilities advance rapidly.

The United States and China, the two leading AI powers, have taken different approaches to oversight, while governments globally have struggled to develop rules at the same speed as the technology.

10. Tech leaders’ warnings clash with Trump’s UNGA position The calls from Altman and Amodei for international safeguards came a day after US President Donald Trump said that he opposed a global framework that would broadly control AI.

Trump said he “rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control” AI and argued that the technology should be encouraged rather than restrained.

“We're leading now over China by a lot, and everyone else, and we're going to keep it that way,” Trump said.

“I'm not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the Industrial Revolution.”

“We're going to encourage it, not rein it in. We're going to watch it closely through the Department of Justice,” he added.

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