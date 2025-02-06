AI
AI belongs to everybody, says Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI
R. Sukumar 8 min read 06 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- While Altman said he was initially sceptical of DeepSeek's low cost claims, he regarded the making of powerful small language models the most exciting development in the past year.
The pace of change in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) is “unbelievably more powerful than Moore's Law", Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI said in an interview on Tuesday, when he was in India as part of a larger tour of several countries. The tour comes barely a fortnight after the release of China's DeepSeek R1 shook the market values of some of the world's biggest tech and AI firms. While he said he was initially sceptical of DeepSeek's low cost claims, he regarded the making of powerful small language models the most exciting development in the past year. Excerpts from an extensive interview:
