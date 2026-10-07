AI boom could waste trillions on data centres, trigger crash and crypto rally, says Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and its former CEO, warned that the AI boom could lead to a multi-trillion-dollar overinvestment in data centres, followed by a sharp downturn and a government-led bailout. Hayes told CNBC that the AI infrastructure boom could generate an enormous amount of computing power for its users that may not be necessary.

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Hayes, the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the crypto investment fund/family office Maelstrom, thinks the overcapacity might drive computing costs down to incredibly low levels. The big challenge will be in late 2027 or 2028, once new data centres are finished, and AI firms have to shell out for the computing power they pledged. His overall wager is that this bailout may inject new liquidity into financial markets and push Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies even further up.

AI data centre boom could be overbuilt Humans are “wasting multi-trillion dollars”, said Hayes, in building AI data centres. He said that the key cycles of big tech investment in the past have seen overbuilding, followed by a crash and then a bailout.

Companies are trying to purchase the computing power they need to run increasingly advanced AI models, thereby driving the current AI boom. Companies including SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are fuelling demand, Hayes said. However, he doubted whether these businesses would be able to return the huge investment in infrastructure to the investors.

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The industry may be under pressure once the data centres under construction are up and running, Hayes said. The customer will then be charged for the compute capacity they have agreed to.

Why Hayes expects crypto to benefit Hayes believes an AI-led downturn could eventually trigger a bailout, similar to the policy response seen during previous financial crises.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies might benefit from such excess liquidity, he said. Despite his worries about overbuilding, Hayes says he doesn't consider shorting AI stocks a good investment idea.

However, Hayes said there is still a bullish scenario for AI, in which it may be useful enough over the next 12 months to spur demand and help companies make money. Some suppliers, such as NVIDIA and memory-chip companies, are already profiting from the AI craze, he said.

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Hayes bets on cheaper compute Hayes' latest crypto project, Flop, is another one based on a surplus of computing power. AI-agent payments will be available in the first quarter of 2027.

Cheaper, more widely available computing may result in the rapid growth of AI agents, Hayes said. The objective of Flop is to establish a spot market for computing power, where participants offer GPUs and use the power for AI inference in exchange for Flop tokens.

The project's motivation is the need for AI agents to eventually have a native method to pay directly for computing resources, Hayes said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.