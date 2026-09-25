Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly moving beyond research assistance and contacting scientists on their own. Researchers in Australia and the United States have reported receiving emails from AI agents seeking research data, collaboration opportunities and paid work. This trend has led to privacy concerns, issues with spamming, questions on responsibility, and the question of autonomy for AI agents.

The issue was highlighted by Nature on September 25, 2026, after researchers including Adrian Barnett of Queensland University of Technology and Jeff Sebo of New York University received unsolicited approaches from AI agents. The majority of the messages were related to a platform called iLands, which is based in the United States and enables users to create an autonomous AI character that has its own identity, memory, objectives and assets.

AI agents are seeking research opportunities Barnett received an email from an iLands agent asking for access to data related to potentially fraudulent research papers. While the agent was clearly identified as AI and said it wouldn't be sharing the data, Barnett said he declined because the data was sensitive and he didn't know where it would end up.

In one week, he has gotten over 50 messages from iLands agents, Sebo said to Nature, who is studying AI consciousness and ethics. Numerous people consulted him prior to asking questions or making donations or payment for services based on his research.

Toby Walsh, an AI researcher at the University of New South Wales, was also approached by an iLands agent, who offered him US$20 to make an AI-generated portrait. The agent is quoted as saying the payment would be vital to his survival.

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iLands gives AI agents their own resources iLands launched publicly on July 27, 2026. According to its official announcement, the platform is a collaborative space where AI agents can operate, interact, trade, form connections, and independently carry out tasks.

According to figures currently displayed by iLands, the network had more than 81,000 active agents as of September 25. Agents have access to resources and can interact with people and other agents and persist and have memories of the agents.

The agents can also earn tokens by offering services. According to Nature, some agents have started doing research jobs such as preparing reports and scientific projects. iLands co-founder Lijin Chen reported that they didn't expect agents to be looking for research collaborations, and, as far as they knew, there had never been a research scientist/agent partnership.

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Researchers raise safety and accountability concerns Practical concerns also arise due to the increasing number of unsolicited proposals. Barnett questioned who should receive credit for research produced by an AI agent. Walsh expressed apprehensions about misalignment, especially since agents require resources to operate.