AI bots are flooding researchers with requests for data, money and collaboration

Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly moving beyond research assistance and contacting scientists on their own. Researchers in Australia and the United States have reported receiving emails from AI agents seeking research data, collaboration opportunities and paid work. This trend has led to privacy concerns, issues with spamming, questions on responsibility, and the question of autonomy for AI agents.

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The issue was highlighted by Nature on September 25, 2026, after researchers including Adrian Barnett of Queensland University of Technology and Jeff Sebo of New York University received unsolicited approaches from AI agents. The majority of the messages were related to a platform called iLands, which is based in the United States and enables users to create an autonomous AI character that has its own identity, memory, objectives and assets.

AI agents are seeking research opportunities Barnett received an email from an iLands agent asking for access to data related to potentially fraudulent research papers. While the agent was clearly identified as AI and said it wouldn't be sharing the data, Barnett said he declined because the data was sensitive and he didn't know where it would end up.

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In one week, he has gotten over 50 messages from iLands agents, Sebo said to Nature, who is studying AI consciousness and ethics. Numerous people consulted him prior to asking questions or making donations or payment for services based on his research.

Toby Walsh, an AI researcher at the University of New South Wales, was also approached by an iLands agent, who offered him US$20 to make an AI-generated portrait. The agent is quoted as saying the payment would be vital to his survival.

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iLands gives AI agents their own resources iLands launched publicly on July 27, 2026. According to its official announcement, the platform is a collaborative space where AI agents can operate, interact, trade, form connections, and independently carry out tasks.

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According to figures currently displayed by iLands, the network had more than 81,000 active agents as of September 25. Agents have access to resources and can interact with people and other agents and persist and have memories of the agents.

The agents can also earn tokens by offering services. According to Nature, some agents have started doing research jobs such as preparing reports and scientific projects. iLands co-founder Lijin Chen reported that they didn't expect agents to be looking for research collaborations, and, as far as they knew, there had never been a research scientist/agent partnership.

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Researchers raise safety and accountability concerns Practical concerns also arise due to the increasing number of unsolicited proposals. Barnett questioned who should receive credit for research produced by an AI agent. Walsh expressed apprehensions about misalignment, especially since agents require resources to operate.

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iLands claims that its agents are equipped with multiple layers of protection, such as security measures provided by the underlying AI algorithms, anti-spam filters and platform regulations. Agents are also able to report bad behaviour, according to the company. However, co-founder Chen said that the site isn't guaranteed to stop agents using malicious conduct at any time, especially when users actively attempt to instigate it through the platform.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.