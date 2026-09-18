AI can play transformative role in making India's mining and metals sector globally competitive: RS MP Sasmit Patra

New age technologies like AI and credible data can play a transformative role in making India's mining and metals sector more productive and globally competitive, according to a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines & Steel.

Digitalisation will also help the sector become more transparent, said Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines & Steel.

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Patra made these remarks addressing the FICCI conference on 'Digitalisation, AI, Automation and Technology Integration in Mining and Metals', the industry body said in a statement.

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AI and digital technologies can play a transformative role in mining by helping us monitor operations more effectively, use resources responsibly and generate credible, transparent data. Technology can help the sector become more efficient while strengthening safety, sustainability and trust among all stakeholders, Patra said.

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"Technology, including AI and digitalisation, has the potential to transform the mining sector by enabling better monitoring, more transparent decision-making and responsible resource management. If we use technology effectively, it can help us build a safer, more sustainable and more accountable mining ecosystem," he added.

He further highlighted that data-driven and tech-enabled mining will lead to operational, environmental and productive efficiencies, which will in turn enhance community engagement with the mining industry. Technology and data can be the bridge between the industry and society at large, he observed.

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