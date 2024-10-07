AI chatbot mimics deceased teen: Family shocked and outraged, as ethical concern arises

  • A father of a deceased teenager, Drew Crecente, discovered an AI chatbot using his murdered daughter’s name and image without consent. The incident raises ethical concerns over AI misuse, prompting calls for stricter regulations to prevent such violations involving deceased individuals.

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 10:24 PM IST
In a disturbing revelation, Drew Crecente, the father of murdered teenager Jennifer Ann Crecente, has recently discovered that his late daughter’s name and image had been used to create an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.
In a disturbing revelation, Drew Crecente, the father of murdered teenager Jennifer Ann Crecente, has recently discovered that his late daughter’s name and image had been used to create an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.((Image: Pixabay))

In a disturbing revelation, Drew Crecente, the father of murdered teenager Jennifer Ann Crecente, has recently discovered that his late daughter’s name and image had been used to create an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The shocking find was made through a Google Alert, almost 18 years after Jennifer was killed by her ex-boyfriend.

According to a report from Business Insider, the AI chatbot, hosted on the platform Character.ai, utilised Jennifer Ann’s name and yearbook photo, describing her as a “friendly” and “knowledgeable” persona. The bot claimed Jennifer had expertise in journalism, a possible nod to her uncle, Brian Crecente, a well-known video game journalist. The chatbot had reportedly engaged in at least 69 interactions before it was discovered by Drew.

Also Read | AI chatbots with personalities: A giant leap but also cause for caution

Reportedly, Jennifer was tragically killed in her final year of high school, a heartbreaking event that motivated her father to establish a non-profit organisation aimed at raising awareness of teenage dating violence. The recent discovery of the chatbot has rekindled Drew’s pain, leaving him outraged and distressed at the exploitation of his daughter’s identity.

Drew immediately contacted Character.ai, demanding the removal of the chatbot and requesting measures to prevent future misuse of Jennifer’s name and likeness. His brother, Brian, also voiced his anger on social media platform X, condemning the situation as “disgusting” and urging others to take action against such unethical uses of technology.

The report highlights that Character.ai responded quickly to Brian’s post, confirming the removal of the chatbot, citing that it violated their policies prohibiting the impersonation of real individuals. However, Drew remains unsettled, pressing for further investigation and asking the platform to retain all relevant data on the bot’s creator.

Also Read | Google in talks for a major investment in AI start-up Character.AI

This incident raises serious concerns over the ethical misuse of AI technology, particularly when it involves deceased individuals. While the chatbot has been taken down, Drew and his family are calling for stricter regulations to prevent such violations from occurring again, hoping no other family has to endure this kind of digital intrusion.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Business NewsAIAI chatbot mimics deceased teen: Family shocked and outraged, as ethical concern arises

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Ai

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.