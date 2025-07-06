AI’s children: How technology is ensuring India’s infants are in the pink of health
Shadma Shaikh 10 min read 06 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
In a world where each day brings more bad news about wars, death, destruction and tariffs, here’s a feel-good story about how artificial intelligence is helping ensure Indian children are in good health, right from birth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: Every morning, Jyotsna Patel sets out in Kachigam, a quiet coastal village in Daman, with her mobile phone, a wooden ruler and a cloth sheet. For 13 years she’s worked as an ASHA worker, India’s all-purpose rural health army, crossing dusty lanes to check on new mothers, track malaria outbreaks or ferry babies for vaccinations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story