Shally Awasthi, head of the paediatrics department at King George’s Medical university and a member of the World Health Organization’s advisory group, says AI-based interventions have huge potential in detection of malnutrition and undernutrition in areas with limited access to trained paediatricians. They also have a role to play in areas manned by healthcare professionals who are either too busy to focus on anthropometry and its interpretation and follow up, or have not been trained in paediatrics, she says.