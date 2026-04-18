The AI feature we unlock today: Claude for Word.
AI Tool of the Week: This assistant works inside Microsoft Word and tracks every edit
SummaryClaude for Word embeds AI directly into Microsoft Word, summarizing redlines, citing clauses and applying edits as tracked changes — without disrupting your workflow.
The AI feature we unlock today: Claude for Word.
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