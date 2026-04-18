AI Tool of the Week: This assistant works inside Microsoft Word and tracks every edit

The AI feature we unlock today: Claude for Word.
The AI feature we unlock today: Claude for Word.
What problem does it solve?
A lawyer receives a heavily redlined contract at 5 pm. The partner wants a clear summary of changes, key risks, and proposed counter-edits by 9 am.
What problem does it solve?
A lawyer receives a heavily redlined contract at 5 pm. The partner wants a clear summary of changes, key risks, and proposed counter-edits by 9 am.
This isn’t a fringe scenario. Document-heavy professionals spend 30–40% of their working day inside Microsoft Word.
Claude for Word embeds Anthropic’s assistant directly into Word. It reads your full document, answers questions about specific clauses with clickable citations, edits selected text while preserving formatting, and applies every change as a tracked revision that you can accept or reject in Word’s native review pane.
In short: AI assistance, without leaving your document.
How to access
Search “Claude by Anthropic” in Microsoft AppSource.
Available on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
Claude for Word can help you:
Review contracts faster: Ask any question about your document and get an answer linked to the exact clause — no more hunting through multiple pages
Edit with confidence: Every suggestion lands as a tracked change you can accept or reject — full control, zero surprises
Cross-app context: Keep an Excel financial model open alongside your Word memo — Claude pulls data across both without copy-pasting
Example: A late-night contract review
● A lawyer at a mid-size firm receives a 38-page NDA with 12 counterparty redlines late on a Wednesday evening.
● She opens the document in Word, activates Claude for Word from the ribbon, and types:
“Summarise what the counterparty changed and flag anything worth discussing.”
● Claude returns a grouped summary quickly — liability changes, IP ownership edits, termination tweaks — with the most aggressive provisions ranked by severity. Each finding is a clickable link that jumps directly to the relevant clause
● She clicks on the IP flag. The counterparty has quietly inserted language giving themselves perpetual rights to derivative works
● She types:
“Rewrite this clause to restore our standard position — IP created during the engagement stays with us, with a licence to the client. Apply as a tracked change.”
● Claude makes the edit. It lands in Word’s review pane, exactly like a colleague’s markup. She reviews, accepts, and moves on.
What makes Claude for Word special?
Works inside Word, not beside it: Every edit lands as a tracked change in Word’s native review pane — no new interface to learn.
Cites its answers: Every response links directly to the clause it references — no second-guessing.
Reads comment threads: Claude addresses reviewer comments, edits the anchored text, and replies — turning a multi-day review loop into a single session.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.