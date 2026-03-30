Shivam Kushwaha, a second-year political science student at Ram Lal Anand College at the University of Delhi, has never formally learned how to code. But Kushwaha, who wants to work in public policy, has been analysing governance frameworks, structuring datasets and even building simple tools over the past year using artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Death of the junior developer: How AI is forcing colleges and students to pivot
SummaryArtificial intelligence is transforming entry-level software roles by automating routine tasks. And there is a visible drop in the hiring of freshers for low-complexity, rule-based roles. Students now need new skills to become employable.
Shivam Kushwaha, a second-year political science student at Ram Lal Anand College at the University of Delhi, has never formally learned how to code. But Kushwaha, who wants to work in public policy, has been analysing governance frameworks, structuring datasets and even building simple tools over the past year using artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
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