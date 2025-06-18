AI could create the first $10 trillion company. This stock pro lays out how.

The progress made by China’s DeepSeek raised concerns that AI would require less spending on chips, hardware, and power generation. How do you see it?

The market interpreted DeepSeek as AI becoming so much more efficient that we don’t need hardware and chips because it’s only using a fraction of the compute. Our view is different: If a resource becomes more efficient, you are going to use more of it.In the semiconductor market, the cost of a transistor has dropped by 99.99% over the past 50 years, but the total market value (price multiplied by volume sold) has increased more than 100 times. That’s a phenomenon called the Jevons paradox, which states that when technology makes it more efficient or cheaper to use a resource, people use more of it, increasing rather than decreasing the total size of the market. The more efficient AI gets, the more widely it can be adopted. We are early in this.