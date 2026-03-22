AI could set back women at work. Here’s the risk.

Jitters about losing jobs to AI are broad-based, but the researchers found that women may be more vulnerable because of the types of roles in which they are overrepresented. For example, of the six million people in the U.S. holding clerical and administrative roles, roughly 86% are women, according to the Brookings report. This group was among the most vulnerable to AI, in part because of the older average age and narrower skill sets of those in the field, as well as fewer alternative opportunities.