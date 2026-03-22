The rapid development of artificial intelligence has sparked various concerns about its impact on the labor market, society, and business models. Add this one to the list: The potential risk to women is even bigger—from reinforcing gender biases to hitting roles disproportionately held by women.
AI could set back women at work. Here’s the risk.
SummaryJP Morgan and Brookings research shows women face higher risks from AI due to lower representation, slower adoption, and job exposure.
The rapid development of artificial intelligence has sparked various concerns about its impact on the labor market, society, and business models. Add this one to the list: The potential risk to women is even bigger—from reinforcing gender biases to hitting roles disproportionately held by women.
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