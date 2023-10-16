AI Could Spur an Economic Boom. Humans Are in the Way.

Ask ChatGPT how soon artificial intelligence could boost the U.S. economy, and the answer is mostly noncommittal: “challenging to predict precisely."

It is the same answer many economists would give.

The increasing popularity of generative artificial-intelligence tools—ones, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, that create new content such as text and images—by consumers and companies has some economists predicting the technology will revolutionize workplaces and spur economic growth by lifting productivity, or output per hour, out of a long lull.

But that is based on the theoretical potential of the technology. The gains might be smaller, or slower to materialize, depending on several factors. One is the extent to which the technology is widely adopted and people become skilled at using it. Another is, once the technology is adopted, how well companies translate it into higher productivity.

One of the more optimistic estimates comes from Goldman Sachs, whose economists think generative AI could provide a boost of 1.5 percentage points to annual U.S. productivity growth over the 10 years after it is widely adopted. That would roughly double the average productivity growth rate since late 2007. It would also translate up to a similar-size bump to growth in U.S. gross domestic product over the same time horizon, they said. For example, Federal Reserve officials put the U.S. long-term growth rate at 1.8%, so that could in theory boost growth to as much as 3.3%.

But note the caveat: that is after it is widely adopted. Joseph Briggs, a senior economist at Goldman, emphasizes it is hard to predict when that will occur. The lift AI provides to productivity growth could be as small as 0.3 percentage point or as high as 2.9 points because of uncertainties around companies’ adoption timeline and AI’s ultimate capabilities, Briggs said.

Breakthrough first, adoption later

He said that there is usually a lag between a technological breakthrough and widespread adoption, and that AI could start to have broad macroeconomic effects during the second half of this decade and the 2030s.

Still, “in all of the scenarios that we considered, the productivity boosts were large enough given the trend pace in productivity growth, that it would be an economically significant outcome," Briggs said.

Productivity grew 1.4% on average annually between the fourth quarters of 2007 and 2019, the end of the last business cycle, according to the Labor Department. That was below the long-term rate of 2.1% between the first quarter of 1947 and the second quarter of this year.

Productivity gains are key to long-term economic growth because it means the same number of workers can produce more goods and services, ultimately raising living standards.

The lessons of electricity and the internet

Past episodes illustrate how new technologies’ boost to productivity growth may come gradually. In the case of electricity in the U.S., it took several decades before half of factory mechanical drive capacity had been electrified and before such developments had an impact on manufacturing productivity growth, a 1990 paper by economist Paul David found.

David used electricity’s trajectory as a historical comparison to explain why productivity gains were slow at the time he wrote the paper, despite the rise of computers.

David noted that factories were slow to implement electrification because of the unprofitability associated with overhauling still-functioning manufacturing plants that were already set up to run on water and steam.

Some factors could speed up how quickly industries and companies embrace generative AI compared with the last big productivity boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as the internet and personal computing took off, said Anton Korinek, a professor of economics at the University of Virginia. Back then, people needed to invest in physical equipment, such as routers and internet connections, to take advantage of the emerging technologies.

“Now we already have all those connections and we just need to essentially log in to new websites," Korinek said. He estimates generative AI will boost productivity by 10% to 20% over the next 10 years, relative to the trend over the past 20 years.

Still, it could take time for AI’s effects to actually show up in productivity measures, economists said, as companies and workers learn how to use it and incorporate it into their workflows.

Indeed, in an April Wall Street Journal survey of economists, 61% said they expected artificial-intelligence tools, such as ChatGPT, to have only a small positive effect on U.S. GDP growth over the next five years. Another 29% said they expect AI tools to have no effect at all over that time frame.

“Looking at the history of new technologies that get adopted, in order for them to change the way production happens, you can’t just adopt the technology. You have to adopt the technology together with other complementary assets," said Robert Seamans, a professor of management and organizations at New York University. “That’s expensive and that takes time."

In particular, companies will need to hire or train specialized workers who understand both generative AI’s capabilities and enough about existing production processes so that the two can be linked, Seamans said.

The internet evolved out of the Defense Department in the 1960s but didn’t take off until the 1990s with the widespread adoption of personal computers, and its most disruptive effects came even later with broadband access and smartphones.

Some industries seem particularly ripe for figuring all of this out. For example, call-center workers saw their productivity, as measured by issues resolved by hour, improve by 14% on average by using an AI assistant, a 2023 working paper from economists Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond found. The AI tool provided call-center customer support staff with real-time guidance about how best to answer questions during their conversations, and the study found new and low-skilled workers in particular saw productivity gains.

Uneven adoption, unequal benefits

Goldman’s analysis estimates AI could automate about a quarter of work tasks in the U.S., with especially high exposure in the administrative and legal industries. Physically demanding jobs such as construction and maintenance and repair would have low exposure, according to Goldman.

But as machines take on work formerly done by humans, the economy won’t necessarily shed jobs on net, said Brad Hershbein, senior economist at the Upjohn Institute, which conducts employment research.

“It’s much more common that new technologies end up changing tasks within existing jobs rather than eliminating them altogether," he said.

Historians note that new technologies, such as spreadsheets, usually create more jobs than they destroy.

Still, Hershbein said job losses—along with greater income inequality and social disruption—could result from uneven adoption of AI if some companies are able to move quicker than others.

“The people who do adopt it may be able to seize market share from others that don’t," he said. “If the technology were diffusing kind of equally everywhere and everyone were being trained on how it could be used to solve their problems, then we might get a productivity boom relatively quickly. But, that’s not what’s happening."

Write to Amara Omeokwe at amara.omeokwe@wsj.com