AI Could Spur an Economic Boom. Humans Are in the Way.

One of the more optimistic estimates comes from Goldman Sachs, whose economists think generative AI could provide a boost of 1.5 percentage points to annual U.S. productivity growth over the 10 years after it is widely adopted. That would roughly double the average productivity growth rate since late 2007. It would also translate up to a similar-size bump to growth in U.S. gross domestic product over the same time horizon, they said. For example, Federal Reserve officials put the U.S. long-term growth rate at 1.8%, so that could in theory boost growth to as much as 3.3%.