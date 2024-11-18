Faith meets future: How AI digital twins are helping preserve churches, temples, and mosques
Summary
- The unveiling of an AI-powered digital twin of St. Peter's Basilica marks a significant leap in merging technology with cultural preservation. Here is how AI is transforming heritage sites worldwide, from reconstruction efforts to predictive conservation
Early this month, the seat of the Roman Catholic church--the Vatican, which has been blending tradition with science and cutting-edge tech for decades, unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital twin of St. Peter's Basilica—a more than 400-year-old masterpiece of Renaissance and Baroque architecture that took over 100 years to complete.