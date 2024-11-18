After the devastating fire in 2019, a traditional digital twin of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in France was created to record its pre-fire condition. An AI-powered twin, however, has since been developed to guide restoration. IBM and Ogilvy for the Voice of Art project partnered with Pinacoteca, Sao Paulo's oldest museum, to use natural language processing (NLP), cognitive computing and machine learning (ML), aimed at allowing visitors to interact with specific paintings and sculptures in the museum, and enabling a personalised visiting experience.