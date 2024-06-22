AI doesn’t kill jobs? Tell that to freelancers
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jun 2024, 07:33 AM IST
SummaryThere’s now data to back up what freelancers have been saying for months
Jennifer Kelly, a freelance copywriter in the picturesque New England town of Walpole, N.H., feels bad for any young people who might try to follow in her footsteps.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less