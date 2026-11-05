AI for everyone, but at what cost? Why Apple is cutting employee budgets despite encouraging wider use

After initially encouraging employees to experiment with artificial intelligence (AI), technology companies are increasingly tightening spending limits on its use, as the costs of widespread adoption come under greater scrutiny.

Apple is the latest to move in this direction. According to a Bloomberg report, the company is planning to restrict employees' AI usage as part of broader cost-cutting efforts, even as it seeks to make the technology central to its operations.

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The iPhone maker has already reduced the daily AI spending allowance for some engineering teams from $300 to $200 and is considering further cuts that could bring the limit down to as little as $100.

$100 daily cap for some, $25 for others While Apple is pushing to modernise its engineering processes and internal operations using AI, it is also looking to control how much employees spend accessing the technology.

Engineering teams are the latest to face spending restrictions, with several other teams already operating under a daily cap of $100. The company is now considering reducing this allowance to $25 for some teams. Employees who require higher budgets would have to seek exemptions from senior leadership, Bloomberg reported.

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Employees fear potential restructuring Apple employees have access to several AI models, including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude.

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AI token budgets determine how much text and other data a model can process when responding to requests. AI providers generally charge based on the volume of tokens consumed, with more advanced models often costing more. Resource-intensive tasks, such as writing or debugging software code, can consume substantial quantities of tokens, increasing the overall cost.

However, reactions within the company to the spending restrictions have been mixed. According to Bloomberg, some employees said only a small number of colleagues were able to fully utilise their earlier $300 daily allowances.

Others, meanwhile, fear the cuts could signal a broader cost-control exercise, adding to concerns about potential layoffs and restructuring.

Apple's new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus has been pushing the California-based company to operate more efficiently and move faster. Some divisions have also hired external consultants to assess their operations and identify opportunities to improve efficiency, fuelling employee concerns about possible restructuring in the near future.

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The spending restrictions come even as Apple's overall expenditure continues to rise. Its research and development expenses increased 32% in fiscal year 2026, driven by higher infrastructure and AI-related costs. Operating expenses also climbed 22% to $75.5 billion.

Apple is not the only tech giant tightening AI budgets Apple is the latest technology company to introduce tighter controls on employee AI spending, but it is not alone.

Microsoft has also tightened internal AI spending allowances, while Elon Musk's Tesla has imposed a weekly usage limit of $200 for employees using AI tools.

Uber Technologies has capped spending on individual AI coding tools at $1,500 a month. Meta Platforms, meanwhile, has encouraged employees to shift towards internally developed AI tools while introducing token budgets.

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The actual savings from Apple's reductions remain uncertain, particularly since some employees were not using their previous allowances in full. However, further cuts could have a greater impact on employees who rely heavily on AI tools for their work, potentially forcing them to seek special exemptions to maintain access.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.