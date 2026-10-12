AI for Good: Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards is back for a third edition

The third edition of the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards is now open for nominations. Sponsored by Salesforce, the awards are a recognition for those who use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to solve real world social problems and can show what changed as a result. AI is being used everywhere from classrooms, clinics, farms to banks, but it is not always easy to tell which projects truly help people. These awards aim to bring such work into view and reward the ones that can prove their impact.

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Here is where you can apply. Want to know more about the platform? Click here.

A platform that keeps growing The Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards began in India in 2024 and drew more than 100 nominations in the first year. In 2025, they expanded to South-East Asia, and nominations grew three times to almost 300.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia said, “AI’s success will be measured not by adoption alone, but by the value it creates. Trust, responsible governance and investment in people must be central to that ambition. Industry, Government and academia must work together to translate innovation into impact at scale building stronger businesses, expanding opportunity and creating a more inclusive society.”

In 2026, the plan is to grow the awards into a wider platform on responsible AI in Asia, one that works through the year and not just on awards night. The programme rests on five aims: to celebrate the region’s most impactful AI work, to bring together policymakers, companies, start-ups and academics, to lead conversations on trusted, responsible and agentic AI, to show measurable impact, and to reach more people. BCG is the knowledge and process partner.

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Added Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital, HT Media Group, "As AI moves from promise to practice, the real test is whether it makes a measurable difference to people's lives. At Mint, we see our role as finding and spotlighting the work that passes that test. With Salesforce, All About AI Tech4Good is growing into a year-round platform for responsible AI across Asia, one that shows audiences not just what AI can do, but what it has actually changed.”

Ten categories, two of them new The awards have eight main categories and two special recognitions. Each category will have two winners, Gold and Silver.

· Best Use of AI for Education & Livelihoods: Projects that improve learning, build skills or help people find work and earn a living.

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· Best Use of AI for Empowering People with Disabilities: Tools that make daily life more accessible and independent for people with disabilities.

· Best Use of AI for Financial Inclusion: Solutions that give underserved communities fair access to credit, banking and other financial services.

· Best Use of AI for Sustainability: Work that helps tackle climate change, save resources or protect nature.

· Best Use of AI in Agriculture & Food Security: Innovations that help farmers grow more, waste less and get food to the people who need it.

· Best Use of AI in Health & Sanitation: Tools that detect disease earlier, widen access to care or improve public hygiene.

· Best Use of Agentic AI for Social Good: Agentic AI refers to AI systems that can plan and carry out tasks with limited human input. This category looks at how such systems are being used for public benefit.

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· Best Use of AI for Responsible Leadership: Recognises leaders and organisations that make responsible use of AI a priority in how they build and deploy it.

There are also two special recognitions - the Women AI Innovators Award celebrates women who are building AI solutions., while the Youth/ Student AI Innovator Award is for young people and students whose AI projects tackle real-world problems - it aims to encourage early interest in innovation and public service.

How entries will be judged A jury will score the top entries on a scale of 1 to 10 across five parameters, namely impact, scale, innovation, presentation and use of technology. Entries with a clear and measurable result will stand out.

The jury will include Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, and Leslie D’Monte, Consulting Editor, Mint, along with experts from industry and the Government.

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What past editions have shown The earlier editions of the Mint All About AI Tech4Good Awards have recognised a wide range of work. Gold winners in the first edition included Aquaconnect for sustainable fish farming, Embibe for personalised learning, and AIIMS with Ioncology.ai for early cancer detection.

The earlier awards also hosted senior voices from technology, business and Government including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Harsh Mariwala, founder and chairman of Marico, Amitabh Kant, India’s former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, Abhishek Singh, former CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, and Raghav Gupta, head of education for India and Asia Pacific at OpenAI.

Key dates and how to apply · October 3: Applications begin

· October 25: Entries close

· November 13: Awards night and summit

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So, what are you waiting for? To nominate a project, click here. Projects from five countries can be nominated this year – India, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Sri Lanka, which is a new addition. Nominations close on October 25.

Note to Readers: This is a Mint editorial initiative, sponsored by Salesforce.

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