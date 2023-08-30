AI Fuels New Brand-Safety Worries, and Would-Be Solutions, for Marketers4 min read 30 Aug 2023, 03:02 AM IST
Tools like ChatGPT could complicate marketers’ ability to scrutinize online content. Some firms say the fix could be yet more AI.
Generative artificial intelligence has captivated marketers’ attention by promising to help them conduct research and produce campaigns more efficiently. But it is also poised to further complicate some of their most thankless tasks, such as ensuring that their ads run only near content they want and that their digital marketing materials stay on-brand.