AI Funds Are Missing Out on the AI Stock Boom

The oldest exchange-traded fund driven by artificial intelligence—known as the AI Powered Equity ETF, ticker AIEQ—was launched in 2017. It runs on International Business Machines’ Watson supercomputer and bases its bets on an analysis of millions of news articles, social-media posts, analyst reports and financial statements. It is up 9% this year, trailing the broader market largely because it spread its bullish bets across too many stocks. It missed out on the surge in the “Magnificent Seven," a group of big tech stocks that powered markets in the first five months of 2023.