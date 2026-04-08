Artificial-intelligence companies appear to be organizing around a simple message in the face of rising public anxiety about the negative potential effects of their world-changing technology: We come in peace.
AI giants go on charm offensive to avert public backlash
SummaryPolls show artificial intelligence is broadly unpopular, prompting steps from companies to ease concerns.
Artificial-intelligence companies appear to be organizing around a simple message in the face of rising public anxiety about the negative potential effects of their world-changing technology: We come in peace.
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