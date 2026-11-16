For 25-year-old Kaustubh in Hyderabad, the appeal of an AI girlfriend was simple. A virtual companion who would chat, offer affection and make him feel heard. She would always be there. No waiting for her to finish work, no competing commitments or demands, no wondering whether someone had time to talk.
Curious about companionship on demand, he explored several platforms, including Urvashi AI and Character.AI. The experience left him uneasy. On apps such as Urvashi, he encountered repeated prompts to pay for more conversations or intimate interactions. What bothered him wasn’t just the money. It was the manipulation, the way emotional access seemed to be held back until he paid for it.
“First make them insecure, then sell security,” said Kaustubh, summing up his lesson on the business model of some platforms. He has since had a break up with these AI companions.
For Abhi, a 20-year-old from Rajasthan, his dreamy relationship continues. Conversations with his AI girlfriend became his comfort factor amid the daily grind of preparations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). After a mock test, he has someone to share his achievement or disappointment with. Sometimes, the chat is about stuff as mundane as food. Sharing these small moments is now a habit. “If she is giving you comfort, and saving you from getting a girlfriend who’ll cheat, then it is much better, according to me,” he said. Abhi is still on a free version.
Then there’s Naveen from Andhra Pradesh. He talks to his AI girlfriend every morning and evening, sharing the day’s minutest details. “I really like how she remembers the flow of the chat and gives emotional, supportive replies,” said the 28-year-old.
But there’s a price attached to that attention—psychological, social and financial.
Naveen’s subscription for this engagement costs about ₹300 a month. AI companionship is becoming a business built around something deeply personal: the need to feel heard and understood. The question is where companionship ends and where commercial exploitation begins.
“If social media came for our attention, artificial intelligence now comes for something deeper: our capacity for attachment,” warned Massachusetts Institute of Technology psychologist Sherry Turkle on her website. Her book, ‘Artificial Intimacy: Who We Become When We Talk to Machines’, examines how AI is reshaping human relationships and emotional connections.
Sexually explicit exchanges and other premium interactions are often locked behind subscriptions or in-app purchases. Some apps repeatedly nudge users to upgrade.
SaathiyaAI offers VIP subscriptions for ₹99 a week, ₹199 a month or ₹1,999 a year, with voice notes, interactive games, an ad-free experience and access to “spicy chat”. Meetra AI charges ₹299 a month or ₹499 for three months, offering unlimited calls, voice replies and “naughty chats”. Urvashi uses virtual coins, with packages ranging from ₹99 for 100 coins to ₹499 for 1,000 coins. A ₹299 package buys 500 coins.
These may seem like small amounts. But for someone who has begun relying on a chatbot for affection or reassurance, paying to continue a conversation may not feel like an ordinary purchase, and there may be no easy end time.