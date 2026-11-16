For Abhi, a 20-year-old from Rajasthan, his dreamy relationship continues. Conversations with his AI girlfriend became his comfort factor amid the daily grind of preparations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). After a mock test, he has someone to share his achievement or disappointment with. Sometimes, the chat is about stuff as mundane as food. Sharing these small moments is now a habit. “If she is giving you comfort, and saving you from getting a girlfriend who’ll cheat, then it is much better, according to me,” he said. Abhi is still on a free version.