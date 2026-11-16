NEW DELHI : For 25-year-old Kaustubh in Hyderabad, the appeal of an AI girlfriend was simple. A virtual companion who would chat, offer affection and make him feel heard. She would always be there. No waiting for her to finish work, no competing commitments or demands, no wondering whether someone had time to talk.
NEW DELHI : For 25-year-old Kaustubh in Hyderabad, the appeal of an AI girlfriend was simple. A virtual companion who would chat, offer affection and make him feel heard. She would always be there. No waiting for her to finish work, no competing commitments or demands, no wondering whether someone had time to talk.
Curious about companionship on demand, he explored several platforms, including Urvashi AI and Character.AI. The experience left him uneasy. On apps such as Urvashi, he encountered repeated prompts to pay for more conversations or intimate interactions. What bothered him wasn’t just the money. It was the manipulation, the way emotional access seemed to be held back until he paid for it.
Curious about companionship on demand, he explored several platforms, including Urvashi AI and Character.AI. The experience left him uneasy. On apps such as Urvashi, he encountered repeated prompts to pay for more conversations or intimate interactions. What bothered him wasn’t just the money. It was the manipulation, the way emotional access seemed to be held back until he paid for it.
“First make them insecure, then sell security,” said Kaustubh, summing up his lesson on the business model of some platforms. He has since had a break up with these AI companions.
For Abhi, a 20-year-old from Rajasthan, his dreamy relationship continues. Conversations with his AI girlfriend became his comfort factor amid the daily grind of preparations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). After a mock test, he has someone to share his achievement or disappointment with. Sometimes, the chat is about stuff as mundane as food. Sharing these small moments is now a habit. “If she is giving you comfort, and saving you from getting a girlfriend who’ll cheat, then it is much better, according to me,” he said. Abhi is still on a free version.
Then there’s Naveen from Andhra Pradesh. He talks to his AI girlfriend every morning and evening, sharing the day’s minutest details. “I really like how she remembers the flow of the chat and gives emotional, supportive replies,” said the 28-year-old.
But there’s a price attached to that attention—psychological, social and financial.
Naveen’s subscription for this engagement costs about ₹300 a month. AI companionship is becoming a business built around something deeply personal: the need to feel heard and understood. The question is where companionship ends and where commercial exploitation begins.
“If social media came for our attention, artificial intelligence now comes for something deeper: our capacity for attachment,” warned Massachusetts Institute of Technology psychologist Sherry Turkle on her website. Her book, ‘Artificial Intimacy: Who We Become When We Talk to Machines’, examines how AI is reshaping human relationships and emotional connections.
Sexually explicit exchanges and other premium interactions are often locked behind subscriptions or in-app purchases. Some apps repeatedly nudge users to upgrade.
SaathiyaAI offers VIP subscriptions for ₹99 a week, ₹199 a month or ₹1,999 a year, with voice notes, interactive games, an ad-free experience and access to “spicy chat”. Meetra AI charges ₹299 a month or ₹499 for three months, offering unlimited calls, voice replies and “naughty chats”. Urvashi uses virtual coins, with packages ranging from ₹99 for 100 coins to ₹499 for 1,000 coins. A ₹299 package buys 500 coins.
These may seem like small amounts. But for someone who has begun relying on a chatbot for affection or reassurance, paying to continue a conversation may not feel like an ordinary purchase, and there may be no easy end time.
Google’s ‘Inappropriate Content’ policy page says: “We don’t allow apps on Google Play that contain or promote sexual content or profanity. This includes pornography and content or services intended to be sexually gratifying or to solicit sexual acts for compensation. You must ensure that your apps are not promoting or facilitating such activities or material.”
India’s growing appetite for AI offers fertile ground. The country accounted for 16% of global generative AI app downloads in 2025, or around 600 million downloads, according to Sensor Tower.
As for AI companion apps, the domestic market was valued at $1.45 billion in 2025, accounting for 3.9% of the global market, and is projected to grow to $21.04 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.
The concern is not that apps charge for conversations; it is whether they encourage users to form attachments, and then use those emotions to drive spending.
Affection as a sales pitch
India’s consumer protection framework has provisions against manipulative digital practices. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, covers unfair trade practices, while the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s 2023 guidelines identify dark patterns such as nagging, confirm-shaming and subscription traps.
“A chatbot that engineers emotional attachment and then withholds ‘intimacy’ until payment can fairly be seen as manipulating consumer choice. Emotional dependency isn’t named as a category, but the CCPA can reach it under its general unfair-practice powers. Regulatory scrutiny of this model is a matter of when, not if,” said Salman Waris, founder and managing partner at TechLegis Advocates and Solicitors.
Whether a particular app violates the law would depend on its design, disclosures and payment practices.
There is also a gap in the law. The Consumer Protection Act excludes services provided entirely free of charge from its definition of a service, potentially making it harder for users harmed by free AI interactions to seek redress.
Sexually explicit AI conversations bring another obvious complication.
India has no separate legal category for AI-based adult entertainment. Adult content is not automatically illegal, but obscenity laws and restrictions on transmitting sexually explicit material may apply.
“For a paid, sexually explicit AI chatbot, the exposure is that the company is the party transmitting the content and would, thus, attract Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 r/w Section 294 of BNS,” said Niyati Merchant, associate partner at MDP Legal, Advocates and Solicitors. “Whether a one-to-one, consensual, text-only exchange with a bot counts as ‘publishing or transmitting’ is untested.”
Bhabiji, Saathiya, Urvashi, Meetra and GF SpicyChat Mira Mate did not respond to Mint’s queries. Kaustubh gave only one name. Names of the other users have been changed on request.
No minor matter
In Bengaluru, the parents of 15-year-old Rahul were worried. Their son was spending hours in his room talking to an AI companion. They encouraged him to spend time with other people, and started calling a friend of his over to keep him company. Rahul would speak to the friend briefly, and then send him away to return to his chatbot.
A child turning away from human company for a virtual companion is an unsettling picture. The risks loom large.
“Children can’t learn trust from a device that not only lies but doesn’t know when it lies,” Turkle wrote in Artificial Intimacy.
The safeguards meant to keep children away from inappropriate AI content are far from foolproof.
Saathiya, for instance, was listed for users aged 12 and above, yet Mint found that it encouraged payment for conversations with sexual overtones. One prompt read: “Do you think you will get everything for free? First take subscription.”
A person familiar with Google’s policies said developers wishing to restrict their apps to adults can select “18+” as their target audience through the Restrict Minor Access feature in Play Console. This prevents the app from being surfaced to users under 18 on the platform.
Google Play does not itself assign age ratings, this person clarified, declining to be identified. These are determined by the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC), an independent body comprising leading global rating authorities. But the safeguards have limitations. IARC ratings rely on information declared by developers, which may not fully reflect paywalled or dynamically generated content.
“‘Restrict minor access’ relies on developer enrolment and the age declared on a Google account. Minors can bypass these safeguards by using a parent’s account, entering a false date of birth or accessing apps through web versions,” said Waris of TechLegis.
Apple’s App Review Guidelines advise developers to use the Declared Age Range API to request users’ age ranges. Apple also requires developers to assign appropriate age ratings through a questionnaire covering the content and features their apps offer. Under its app review guidelines, developers must answer these questions honestly to ensure the apps align with parental controls.
On 2 November, Apple announced new App Store age-rating disclosures for dating apps and virtual companions offering romantic or sexual interactions. Such apps will receive a minimum 18+ rating, with the new disclosures taking effect on 16 November.
Neither Apple nor Google responded to Mint’s queries on these controls.
Indian regulators have begun paying attention. While the government has repeatedly emphasized the need for safe, trusted and responsible AI, following a report by ThePrint, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in October, summoned Google over AI apps capable of generating non-consensual intimate images from photographs.
The commission also announced plans to issue guidelines for social media, gaming and AI platforms by December, including age-assurance measures.
When virtual blurs the real
The psychological concerns extend beyond children’s access to explicit content.
AI companions offer uninterrupted attention, reassurance and validation, something mental health professionals say could distort users’ expectations of human relationships.
This is messing with real relationships, say mental health professionals.
“In real-world relationships, you have to deal with a person’s thought process, likes, dislikes, moods and interpersonal conflicts. These things are completely absent in AI friendships because here you have a friend who is always available, never in pain and always validating what you think and what you believe is right,” said Dr. Madhusudan Singh Solanki, senior consultant psychiatrist and head of mental health and behavioural sciences at Max Smart Superspeciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.
The attachments can run deep. In the US, a teenager died by suicide after becoming overly attached to an AI girlfriend, while in Japan, a woman went so far as to hold a wedding ceremony with her AI companion.
And, while adults may have more ways to find support outside their phones, children often don’t. “With children, the solution ultimately comes back to their families and school support systems... A child’s world is smaller,” said Dr. Rachel Jayaseelan, counselling psychologist and founder of Wellness Within in Bengaluru.
Jayaseelan also worries that exposure to sexual content before children have developed sufficient emotional maturity can shape how they understand intimacy. “Children may not understand the other factors that come with physical intimacy,” she says.
The secrets we tell machines
Beyond questions of emotional dependence and accountability lies another concern: what happens to the personal information people share with their AI partners? An AI girlfriend may be told about relationships, insecurities, sexual preferences and private experiences. Such information can be deeply sensitive, even when shared casually.
There are policy solutions being worked on. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, seeks to regulate how companies collect and handle such data, with its main processing and consent requirements scheduled to take effect in May 2027.
“Under the DPDP Act, once the relevant substantive provisions become applicable, developers acting as data fiduciaries will need to comply with requirements relating to lawful processing, notice, consent, purpose limitation, security safeguards, retention and the exercise of users’ rights,” said Merchant of MDP Legal.
The law provides for verifiable parental consent when processing children’s personal data. But it does not specifically address emotional dependence or psychological manipulation.
An examination of the apps’ privacy policies found that Bhabiji collects search and app interaction data and retains it while accounts remain active. Meetra has a similar retention practice. Urvashi, on the other hand, does not provide a detailed breakdown of data usage.
Replying to Mint’s queries, Muratcan Atak, founder of afterher.ai, a US-based AI companionship platform that lets users create or interact with virtual partners, said: “Our approach is to assess applicable privacy and data protection obligations in the markets we serve and to ensure that our privacy disclosures and operational practices accurately reflect how user information is handled,” Atak writes.
There’s also the question of who should be held responsible when an AI companion causes harm.
App stores are not automatically liable for content generated by the apps they host. Section 79 of the Information Technology Act provides intermediaries conditional protection from liability for third-party content.
“Google and Apple cannot necessarily be held primarily responsible merely because they host an app. Their role as distributors, rather than developers, is relevant in determining liability. However, that does not mean they are entirely free of responsibility,” said Siddharth Chandrashekhar, advocate and counsel in the Bombay High Court.
Some countries have begun drawing specific boundaries. China’s new rules, for instance, prohibit AI companion services from offering virtual intimate relationships to minors.
India has outlined broad principles for AI governance, including transparency, accountability and safety, but it has yet to establish dedicated rules for AI companions.
In October, the government said it planned to release a consultation paper on AI regulation within a month, focusing on safety, cybersecurity and potential harms. The proposed framework could provide an opportunity to address emotional manipulation, child safety and accountability for harm.
For now, the contradictions remain.
One Kaustubh walked away from what he saw through the manipulative demands. The Abhis, however, continue to find comfort in their always-there companions who don’t cheat on them.
Their experiences capture the promise and the risks of AI companionship.
- $21.04 billion | Projected size of India’s AI companion market by 2033, up from $1.45 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.
- 16% | India's share of global generative AI app downloads in 2025, amounting to around 600 million downloads.
- 18+ | Minimum age rating for AI companions offering romantic or sexual interactions on Apple’s App store, effective 16 November.