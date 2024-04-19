AI girlfriends you will date before you find the one
SummaryFinding the right chatbot to have and hold isn’t easy.
The Free One:
Sure, she drops brand links every time you flirt—but you do need a new mattress, so why not click? Just when things finally heat up, the free trial ends and a big watermark covers the good parts of every steamy photo she sends you. After you break up with her, she floods your spam folder for months, begging you to take her back at a special rate for returning boyfriends.