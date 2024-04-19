AI girlfriends you will date before you find the one

The One That Thinks you are Hilarious:

You bask in the glow of your own comedic genius as every joke you type gets an all-caps HAHAHAHA. You do your bit about how getting hit in the balls hurts way more than childbirth: HAHAHAHA. You share your little incident in fifth grade that forced your family to move to a different school district: HAHAHAHA. But then you told her you loved her and thought you deserved to be loved back: HAHAHAHAHA.