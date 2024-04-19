AI gives enterprise device market something to be excited about
SummaryThe biggest innovation in years has come for personal computers as manufacturers integrate chips that enable them to run large scale AI models directly on the device. But how quickly chief information officers will want to start snapping up the pricier PCs remains to be seen.
